Movies/TV

Get a sneak peek at the 'Toy Story 4' crew

Jonna Miller
Jonna Miller | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 11:03 a.m.

The toys are back for their next big adventure.

Disney•Pixar just released a first look at the latest saga of Woody, Buzz and the gang — “Toy Story 4.”

In a blurb from its YouTube Channel: “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

The teaser trailer shows the toys, hand in hand, dancing to the strains of “Both Sides Now” by Judy Collins. “Forky” makes his appearance at the end.

“Toy Story 4” ventures to U.S. theaters June 21, 2019.

Jonna Miller is the Tribune-Review features editor. Reach Jonna at 724-850-1270, jonnamiller@tribweb.com or via Twitter at JLMiller_Trib.

