At People's Choice Awards, winners salute L.A. firefighters as the real heroes

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — “The people have spoken” read the event’s ubiquitous decor in white capital letters nearly two stories high.

This definitive slogan was tied to the People’s Choice Awards, a Sunday night shindig that, after airing on CBS for 44 years, made its debut this year on E!, the network that famously turned the long walk into an awards show into a show in itself.

“This is the first air-conditioned carpet I think I’ve ever been on,” Jimmy Fallon told reporters just before the show began at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar. “I’m not melting like I usually am!”

The rebooted ceremony distinguished itself from the usual awards show by including honors specifically highlighting online content.

“I wouldn’t say ‘it’s about time,’ but more ‘it was only a matter of time,’” said Jackie Aina, who was nominated for the newly added beauty influencer category. Ria Ciuffo of the nominated pop podcast Chicks in the Office added, “It’s crazy — we’ve spent our time interviewing the people who are here tonight, and now we’re their fellow nominees.”

But the winners of these groups weren’t announced during the two-hour live telecast. Instead, the cameras zoomed in on A-listers such as Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Johnny Galecki, Sarah Silverman and the stars of a slew of shows in the NBCUniversal family of channels (which includes E!).

Many of the evening’s speeches paid tribute to the important issues of the particularly strenuous week. Multiple winners, including “The Spy Who Dumped Me” actress Mila Kunis and “Avengers: Infinity War” star Danai Gurira, called for donations to the Los Angeles Fire Department as it works to contain the wildfires blazing throughout California.

“To the first responders, your courage, your bravery, what you do to serve those out there who need you is beyond words,” said Gurira while accepting the award for Movie of the Year alongside Scarlett Johansson and Pom Klementieff. “Thank you for what you do.”

When Chrissy Teigen presented the women of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” with the Reality Show award, Kim Kardashian West — alongside Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner — mentioned the fires as well as the Thousand Oaks tragedy earlier this week.

“Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning,” she said. “Our country is stronger when we come together, and we cannot face devastation alone. We must continue to reach out to each other in trying times.”

Melissa McCarthy used her People’s Choice Icon acceptance speech to reiterate the importance of voting, especially in light of the recent midterm elections (and their uncalled results).

“I’m thankful to you because you actually engaged and you cared about things … and you put the time and the effort to make your voice heard,” said the actress. “We’re never gonna agree on everything … but tonight, your collective voice matters.”

And with a nod to Veterans Day, “Avengers: Infinity War” actress Johansson dedicated her win for Female Movie Star “to the armed forces who put their lives on the line every day so we don’t have to.” Blake Shelton, accepting the award for top country artist, wore a Veterans Day pin in tribute to his father.

Though the night was sprinkled with moments of levity — such as when Fashion Icon Award recipient Victoria Beckham quoted Spice Girls lyrics onstage, or when performer and double winner Nicki Minaj humorously dedicated an award “to Kim Kardashian’s ass in that dress” — the most joyful section of the show came from Bryan Stevenson.

After a performance and introduction by John Legend, Stevenson, the renowned activist and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, delivered a four-minute speech discussing the problems of America’s justice system.

“To end hate, some of us are going to have to stand up when people say sit down, some of us are going to have to speak when they tell us to be quiet,” he said.

“To end the hate, we have to embrace hope because hopelessness is the enemy of justice. …,” Stevenson continued. “We got to be hopeful and do uncomfortable things. We’ve got to do some difficult things. If we do them together, we can create a new America. There’s something better waiting for us.”

Though celebrities’ comments at televised award shows can often feel like lip service, his speech — or rather sermon — felt like the most authentic address of the evening, eliciting a genuine standing ovation.

Thanks to Stevenson, the show’s slogan was true: The people had indeed spoken.

Ashley Lee is a writer for the Los Angeles Times.