Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

On Netflix now, Frank Grillo is looking for a fight

Gary Gerard Hamilton | Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
This image released by Netflix shows actor and self-described fight enthusiast, Frank Grillo (right) in a scene from “FightWorld,” a docu-series that follows Grillo as he goes globe-trotting to explore fighting styles and the cultures behind them.
This image released by Netflix shows actor and self-described fight enthusiast, Frank Grillo (right) in a scene from “FightWorld,” a docu-series that follows Grillo as he goes globe-trotting to explore fighting styles and the cultures behind them.
Frank Grillo (right) in a scene from “FightWorld.”
Frank Grillo (right) in a scene from “FightWorld.”

Updated 5 hours ago

NEW YORK — Most travelers to new places usually aren’t looking for a fight. Frank Grillo definitely is.

“Fightworld,” a new Netflix docu-series, follows Grillo, an actor and self-described “fight enthusiast,” as he goes globe-trotting to explore fighting styles and the cultures behind them.

“I immerse myself in certain fight cultures,” Grillo said. “And through the eyes of the fighters, we explore the culture of that place in a very different way. It’s very similar to what Anthony Bourdain did, but instead of food, it was fighters.”

Grillo travels to places such as Mexico, Thailand and Senegal, locations chosen based on his familiarity with those country’s various fighting disciplines such as Muay Thai, wrestling and boxing. “I know these things well, so I could go there and immediately embed myself,” he said.

Grillo also visited Israel, where citizens are required to join the army since the country is surrounded by hostile nations. He asked the mayor of Jerusalem to define Israelis in one word. “He said ‘fight’ because that’s in their DNA, that’s in their blood.”

Grillo has had film roles in “Zero Dark Thirty,” “End of Watch” and plays Brock Rumlow in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War.” He hears lots of rumors about the next Captain America, even that the iconic character may not look like previous versions of the superhero.

“I don’t know what will happen with Captain America. But wouldn’t it be great if Captain America was African-American?” Grillo remarked. “Or a woman?” Then he said: “Or an African-American woman?”

He also hopes that instead of asking people of color to portray traditional superheros, it might be better to create new, diverse characters.

“Superman was a white guy with black hair and who has a curl, right? So that’s kind of the iconic look of Superman. Could Superman be Anthony Mackie? Yeah, sure. But I’d rather see Anthony Mackie do something else,” Grillo said. “Where are the new characters who represent certain people?”

Gary Gerard Hamilton is an Associated Press writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me