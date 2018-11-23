Disney debuts teaser for its live-action 'The Lion King'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With yet another thing to be thankful for, Disney debuted the first teaser trailer for its live-action/CGI remake of “The Lion King” on Thanksgiving.

It’s tough to find anyone who isn’t a fan of the original 1994 animated classic. What’s not to love about the Elton John/Tim Rice collection of songs that include “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” “Hakuna Matata,” “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” and “Circle of Life.”

And fans can be happy to know that Disney is bringing all four of those songs back for its 2019 update.

Another thing they are bringing back: James Earl Jones as Mufasa. It’s Jones’ deep, velvet voice that viewers hear as the trailer opens.

“Everything the light touches, is our kingdom,” he intones — and we are hooked.

Jon Favreau, he of “The Avengers,” “Elf,” and “Rudy” directing stints, will take the reins as director. Favreau also directed another live-action update of a Disney film: 2016’s “The Jungle Book.” That film raked in $966 million at the box office.

Also lending their voice-over talents: Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Oliver as Zazu, John Kani as Rafiki, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, Eric André as Azizi, and Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa.

In addition to their other music, it’s been reported that Elton John and Tim Rice have composed a new song for Beyonce to perform.

The film is scheduled to be released on July 19, 2019, the 25th anniversary of the original.