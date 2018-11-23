Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Disney debuts teaser for its live-action 'The Lion King'

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, 9:51 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

With yet another thing to be thankful for, Disney debuted the first teaser trailer for its live-action/CGI remake of “The Lion King” on Thanksgiving.

It’s tough to find anyone who isn’t a fan of the original 1994 animated classic. What’s not to love about the Elton John/Tim Rice collection of songs that include “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” “Hakuna Matata,” “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” and “Circle of Life.”

And fans can be happy to know that Disney is bringing all four of those songs back for its 2019 update.

Another thing they are bringing back: James Earl Jones as Mufasa. It’s Jones’ deep, velvet voice that viewers hear as the trailer opens.

“Everything the light touches, is our kingdom,” he intones — and we are hooked.

Jon Favreau, he of “The Avengers,” “Elf,” and “Rudy” directing stints, will take the reins as director. Favreau also directed another live-action update of a Disney film: 2016’s “The Jungle Book.” That film raked in $966 million at the box office.

Also lending their voice-over talents: Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Oliver as Zazu, John Kani as Rafiki, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, Eric André as Azizi, and Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa.

In addition to their other music, it’s been reported that Elton John and Tim Rice have composed a new song for Beyonce to perform.

The film is scheduled to be released on July 19, 2019, the 25th anniversary of the original.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me