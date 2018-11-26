Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

KDKA's Marty Griffin completes cancer treatment, launches kindness campaign

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
KDKA radio host Marty Griffin’s recent return to the air waves, following a course of treatment for throat cancer , is just part of the busy newsman’s schedule.

He has launched the website Sparkt.com , a new marketing and branding company, and this week announces a new holiday season campaign to encourage random acts of kindness.

“Everybody has a cancer story,” the veteran broadcast journalist says.

Videos documenting his own cancer journey have received millions of views.

He hopes through his new venture to make a difference in others’ lives.

“We want to start something good,” Griffin says.

His story, including providing links to informative websites and support options, is helping to raise awareness of the HPV vaccine .

“I’ve been in television, radio, for 30 years. I’ve never seen any response like this. It’s very rewarding. It takes the edge off (his own recovery). It’s hell. It’s a long trip back to normal. … I’m not complaining. But you go into this, you gotta be tough,” Griffin says.

Paying it forward

Griffin credits Sparkt team member Chris Shipley for coming up with #SparktKindness.

Sparkt is partnering with Giant Eagle, the Metropolitan Window Company, and Bowser Automotive to randomly distribute gift cards at area holiday celebration events and host “pop-up” distribution events through year’s end.

Throughout the Pittsburgh region, hundreds of people will receive #SparktKindness gift card envelopes, each containing two Giant Eagle gift cards. Recipients will be asked to share one card with someone else, and post a photo or video of their good deeds on social media, using the #SparktKindness hashtag.

The project is an effort to, Griffin says, “pay it forward, make people smile.”

Griffin says what he loves about his “Get Marty” segments, which he is continuing with Sparkt.com, is being able to make a difference in people’s lives, beyond reporting the hard news facts.

He hopes to spur random acts of kindness with the holiday giveaways.

“I’m going to show up in a store, a mall … and go live. We want to create a buzz. Why not? I’ve been blessed,” he says.

Follow the campaign on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter to learn where the Sparkt team will distribute #SparktKindness envelopes.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

