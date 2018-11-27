Julie Chen returning as host of 'Big Brother: Celebrity Edition' following her husband Les Moonves' CBS exit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Julie Chen will return as the host of the CBS reality show “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” in the aftermath of her husband Les Moonves’ departure from the network.

CBS officially confirmed Chen’s return in a press release Tuesday, referring to her as “Julie Chen Moonves” in the announcement.

Chen’s husband stepped down from his role of CEO of CBS Corp. in September after numerous women came forward and accused him of sexual misconduct.

Moonves has denied the allegations.

Chen, who’s been married to Moonves since 2004, has stood by her husband since the accusations emerged. She announced she was leaving another CBS program, “The Talk,” in September, but her future with “Big Brother” had been unclear.

Chen, 48, notably signed off of her first “Big Brother” episode since the scandal began by referring to herself as “Julie Chen Moonves” after previously just going by Julie Chen on the show.

She also shared her support for Moonves in a Twitter post after allegations against him first surfaced.

“He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being,” Chen wrote in a post to Twitter in July. “I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

The new season of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” premieres on Jan. 21 and is set run until Feb. 13, with multiple episodes airing each week.