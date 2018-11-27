Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Julie Chen returning as host of 'Big Brother: Celebrity Edition' following her husband Les Moonves' CBS exit

New York Daily News (Tns) | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 7:00 p.m.
Les Moonves (right) chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses with his wife, television personality Julie Chen, at the premiere of the new television series “Star Trek: Discovery” on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. Chen is returning to host “Big Brother” after her husband resigned from the network over misconduct allegations. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Les Moonves (right) chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses with his wife, television personality Julie Chen, at the premiere of the new television series “Star Trek: Discovery” on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. Chen is returning to host “Big Brother” after her husband resigned from the network over misconduct allegations. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Updated 14 hours ago

/

Julie Chen will return as the host of the CBS reality show “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” in the aftermath of her husband Les Moonves’ departure from the network.

CBS officially confirmed Chen’s return in a press release Tuesday, referring to her as “Julie Chen Moonves” in the announcement.

Chen’s husband stepped down from his role of CEO of CBS Corp. in September after numerous women came forward and accused him of sexual misconduct.

Moonves has denied the allegations.

Chen, who’s been married to Moonves since 2004, has stood by her husband since the accusations emerged. She announced she was leaving another CBS program, “The Talk,” in September, but her future with “Big Brother” had been unclear.

Chen, 48, notably signed off of her first “Big Brother” episode since the scandal began by referring to herself as “Julie Chen Moonves” after previously just going by Julie Chen on the show.

She also shared her support for Moonves in a Twitter post after allegations against him first surfaced.

“He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being,” Chen wrote in a post to Twitter in July. “I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

The new season of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” premieres on Jan. 21 and is set run until Feb. 13, with multiple episodes airing each week.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me