Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Sally Wiggin officially retires from WTAE

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 11:54 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Sally Wiggin has officially gone off the air.

After nearly four decades of broadcasting on WTAE Channel 4, Wiggin signed off Friday.

It wasn't without people noticing.

Wiggin's Twitter feed and Facebook page has been bursting with well wishes from friends, fans and her current and former colleagues in the journalism industry.

"My friends have asked me if this will be bittersweet, and I tell them, 'No, I have wanted this for years.' The bittersweet part is that a few of my coworkers at the station have been there with me the entire three decades on this journey, and I will miss seeing them," she told the Tribune-Review on Friday. "The other part is I will have to adjust to not having the rhythm of work. There is that rhythm that you have when you work full time."

She said she has been adjusting to that somewhat, having worked mostly from home for the past year, but there still were deadlines and work commitments to meet.

"I will still do voiceovers and other regular projects," said Wiggin, who is shooting an episode for "Chronicle," the station's magazine style show later today. "And I would love to guest lecture and be involved in other things on and off the air.

"It will take me weeks to respond to everyone who has wished me well," says Wiggin, who made public her decision during WTAE Black & Gold Primetime special, prior to the Dec. 4 Monday Night Pittsburgh Steelers game.

"I will miss Sally in the newsroom and on the air," Jim Parsons, WTAE-TV news director, said Friday in a statement. "I will miss our spirited conversations about 'Chronicle' and her honest input about making those programs the best that they can be. I am so proud of her work on 'Chronicle.'"

Parsons said he looks forward to continuing his friendship with Wiggin.

"I'll probably see her more often now than I have in recent months. I can't wait to see what exciting new challenges she accomplishes in her next life chapter."

Wiggin joined WTAE in 1980, and, in January 1981, became co-anchor of the weekend news, a position she held until November 1986, when she was named anchor on the weeknight newscasts. She anchored the 11 p.m. news for 16 years and the 6 p.m. news for 22 years. During her legendary career, Wiggin has earned numerous awards including a George Foster Peabody Award, regional Edward R. Murrow Award, a National Headliner Award, and the Board of Governors Award for the Mid-Atlantic Emmys, and she was inducted into the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Throughout her career, Wiggin has been a powerful advocate for nonprofit organizations including Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, The Caring Foundation, the Humane Animal Rescue, the American Heart Association, the Women's Center & Shelter, the Mentoring Partnership, and Gateway Rehabilitation.

"WTAE has given me such a gift with 'Chronicle' and all those years working there," she said. "I have covered some amazing stories and worked with the most professional news and sports men and women in the world, and I thank the Hearst Corporation for everything. I am extremely grateful."

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

Veteran WTAE newswoman Sally Wiggin on Wednesday July 12, 2006.
Veteran WTAE newswoman Sally Wiggin on Wednesday July 12, 2006.
WTAE-TV news anchor Sally Wiggin officially retires Nov. 30.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
WTAE-TV news anchor Sally Wiggin officially retires Nov. 30.
Sally Wiggin is a flurry of activity shortly before the noon news telecast on Wednesday July 12, 2006at WTAE-TV. Wiggin officially retires Nov. 30.
Sally Wiggin is a flurry of activity shortly before the noon news telecast on Wednesday July 12, 2006at WTAE-TV. Wiggin officially retires Nov. 30.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me