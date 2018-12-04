New 'Captain Marvel' trailer: 'I'm not gonna fight your war, I'm gonna end it'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

"I'm not gonna fight your war, I'm gonna end it."

That's the promise from Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in the new trailer for the next installment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

From the looks of the trailer, "Captain Marvel" (coming to theaters on March 8) will have everything fans expect from an MCU blockbuster — and more.

IM NOT GONNA FIGHT YOUR WAR. IM GONNA END IT. #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/KrepKlhzeb — ✵ Captain Marvel News ✵ (@CaptMarvelNews) December 4, 2018

Brie Larson portrays the U.S. Air Force colonel who is revealed as an intergalactic superhero in the 21st movie in the series.

our captain marvel is breathtaking.. she's SO beautiful! pic.twitter.com/X9k4X0uzO6 — erix (@thorsparker) December 4, 2018

It will be the first with a woman as the lead character. (True, Evangeline Lily's Wasp got marquee billing, but the real focus was on Paul Rudd's Ant-Man.)

Fan girls and fan boys can't wait.

Me, after being shown what kind of power #CaptainMarvel possesses in the trailer: pic.twitter.com/tiVZo0ZX4f — Ryan Adriandhy (@Adriandhy) December 4, 2018

The girls especially can't wait to see how much ... booty ... Captain Marvel will kick as a feminist role model with an awesome skill set and an equally awesome lion's mane-slash-mohawk helmet.

Captain Marvel's mohawk costume is the result of a comic creator's bet https://t.co/glsP8stDwp pic.twitter.com/XWlt9EJNfz — Polygon (@Polygon) December 4, 2018

As usual, the movie will address the main character's origin story.

There will be cosmic conflict and the requisite struggle between good and evil.

thanos after watching the new captain marvel trailer pic.twitter.com/QHVrkWSkp1 — captain* (@iamgeekingout) December 4, 2018

Plenty of other MCU characters will show up.

That includes the super-cool Samuel L. Jackson returning as super-cool military strategist Nick Fury — who loses a little bit of that cool when he encounters a kitty cat.

Freshman year x senior year #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/V0wGNJ5viK — Vingadores da Depressão (@vingadoresdepr) December 4, 2018

Nick Fury has his priorities right in the latest #CaptainMarvel trailer pic.twitter.com/yBKqXGXFxx — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 4, 2018

What's this Cat's Instagram handle? All this MCU fame is really going to his head #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/56xfaBROu1 — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) December 4, 2018

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.