Movies/TV

New 'Captain Marvel' trailer: 'I'm not gonna fight your war, I'm gonna end it'

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, 9:39 a.m.

"I'm not gonna fight your war, I'm gonna end it."

That's the promise from Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in the new trailer for the next installment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

From the looks of the trailer, "Captain Marvel" (coming to theaters on March 8) will have everything fans expect from an MCU blockbuster — and more.

Brie Larson portrays the U.S. Air Force colonel who is revealed as an intergalactic superhero in the 21st movie in the series.

It will be the first with a woman as the lead character. (True, Evangeline Lily's Wasp got marquee billing, but the real focus was on Paul Rudd's Ant-Man.)

Fan girls and fan boys can't wait.

The girls especially can't wait to see how much ... booty ... Captain Marvel will kick as a feminist role model with an awesome skill set and an equally awesome lion's mane-slash-mohawk helmet.

As usual, the movie will address the main character's origin story.

There will be cosmic conflict and the requisite struggle between good and evil.

Plenty of other MCU characters will show up.

That includes the super-cool Samuel L. Jackson returning as super-cool military strategist Nick Fury — who loses a little bit of that cool when he encounters a kitty cat.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

