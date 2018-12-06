Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Guilty verdict against Westmoreland sheriff turns into mistrial after juror changes mind
Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie? You decide

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
Bruce Willis as police officer John McClane in "Die Hard" (1988).
Twentieth Century Fox
Bruce Willis as police officer John McClane in “Die Hard” (1988).
Alan Rickman and Bonnie Bedelia in “Die Hard” (1988).
Twentieth Century Fox
Alan Rickman and Bonnie Bedelia in “Die Hard” (1988).
Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia, and Reginald VelJohnson in “Die Hard” (1988).
Twentieth Century Fox
Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia, and Reginald VelJohnson in “Die Hard” (1988).
Alan Rickman as villain Hans Gruber in “Die Hard” (1988).
Twentieth Century Fox
Alan Rickman as villain Hans Gruber in “Die Hard” (1988).
Alan Rickman in 'Die Hard'
flickr.com
Alan Rickman in 'Die Hard'
'Die Hard' poster
IMDb
'Die Hard' poster

It's December, which explains the humorous if not annoying debate over whether "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie.

Why is this a thing?

It's too bad everyone can't just enjoy the movie for what it is: arguably one of the best action films of all time. With one of the best villains of all time.

According to a poll conducted by Morning Consult and the Hollywood Reporter, most people don't believe "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie.

In fact, only 1 in 4 adults said they think it fits the bill.

The largest demographic of adults who believe it is a Christmas movie is the 30- to 44-year-old group (37 percent for, 51 percent against).

While set in Los Angeles on Christmas eve, the movie was actually released in U.S. theaters in July 1988 .

It does, however, feature Run DMC's "Christmas in Hollis."

You decide.

