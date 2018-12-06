Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie? You decide
It's December, which explains the humorous if not annoying debate over whether "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie.
Why is this a thing?
It's too bad everyone can't just enjoy the movie for what it is: arguably one of the best action films of all time. With one of the best villains of all time.
According to a poll conducted by Morning Consult and the Hollywood Reporter, most people don't believe "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie.
No, 'Die Hard' Isn't a Christmas Movie, Most People Say https://t.co/HW2UMfnvTq via @jpiacenza pic.twitter.com/CllwVtdnuy— Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) December 4, 2018
In fact, only 1 in 4 adults said they think it fits the bill.
The largest demographic of adults who believe it is a Christmas movie is the 30- to 44-year-old group (37 percent for, 51 percent against).
Tell us it's not a #Christmasmovie now... #DieHard pic.twitter.com/UIJOSECotx— Stellison Electrical (@Stellisons) December 6, 2018
While set in Los Angeles on Christmas eve, the movie was actually released in U.S. theaters in July 1988 .
It does, however, feature Run DMC's "Christmas in Hollis."
You decide.