Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie? You decide

It's December, which explains the humorous if not annoying debate over whether "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie.

Why is this a thing?

It's too bad everyone can't just enjoy the movie for what it is: arguably one of the best action films of all time. With one of the best villains of all time.

According to a poll conducted by Morning Consult and the Hollywood Reporter, most people don't believe "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie.

In fact, only 1 in 4 adults said they think it fits the bill.

The largest demographic of adults who believe it is a Christmas movie is the 30- to 44-year-old group (37 percent for, 51 percent against).

While set in Los Angeles on Christmas eve, the movie was actually released in U.S. theaters in July 1988 .

It does, however, feature Run DMC's "Christmas in Hollis."

You decide.