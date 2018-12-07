'Avengers: Endgame': It's gonna be the fight of their lives

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

"Part of the journey is the end."

Dr. Tony Stark's bleak words open the new trailer for "Avengers: Endgame," the fourth and final Avengers installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 22-film collection, set for release on April 26.

It's a stark beginning, so to speak, as the erstwhile Ironman — his disabled craft drifting through space, out of water and low on oxygen — tries to message his assistant Pepper Potts.

One taught me love,One taught me patience,One taught me pain,and one taught me that Marvel won't give Tony Stark a break. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/5yIFuLDt2V — Mr. Drinks On Me (@Mr_DrinksOnMe) December 7, 2018

Cut to Steve Rogers with tears running down his face.

Cut to Thor, hanging his head and saying, "We lost."

The first #AvengersEndGame trailer is here and it's an emotional way to start a Friday https://t.co/bUmwcIvl7t — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 7, 2018

He's nervous, but on the surface he looks calm and readyHe drops down, but he keeps on forgetting, to go for the head ..... #AvengersEndgame @chrishemsworth @Russo_Brothers pic.twitter.com/LgkHIuanjC — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 7, 2018

But did they? Not if Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow has anything to say about it. Or Paul Rudd's Ant-Man.

The expected hero The real hero #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/IBGAmPewYQ — Jald De Villa (@josh_de_villa) December 7, 2018

Did Stark save d World?NoDid Thor save d worldNoWas it Captain?NoWho saved d world? #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/J1PA92FOo1 — Lérd Chigbo ā (@itschigbo) December 7, 2018

In "Avengers: Infinity War," out earlier this year, supervillian Thanos and his forces laid waste to a good portion of the universe.

What happens next?

Fans have opinions.

i'm sorry, the old taylor can't come the phone right now. why? oh, coz she is the new avenger #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/rhqpAXSfEf — mc thanos // ENDGAME (@cyborgverde) December 7, 2018

And feelings.

In April we get the end of two eras . I'm not ready but I'm ready #AvengersEndgame #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/NKG1dRnA7C — j a n n i (@jannialv) December 7, 2018

if this is not pain then i don't know what it is #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/ONMFqtimBI — αℓє (@bannersfluff) December 7, 2018

They also want to know what it all means.

An 'endgame' is the final stage of some action or process. #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/LVqqXiV4R3 — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 7, 2018

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.