Movies/TV

WQED airs Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's 'Tree of Life: A Concert for Peace and Unity'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, 11:39 a.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

PBS will broadcast nationally WQED’s locally-produced “Tree of Life: A Concert for Peace and Unity,” a free community event the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presented on Nov. 27 to honor the Tree of Life Synagogue victims and first responders.

Broadcast is scheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 11, with encore airings at 8 p.m. Dec. 13 and noon Dec. 16.

The performance features Itzhak Perlman at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Hall and was taped one month after the Oct. 27 shooting in Squirrel Hill, as part of PSO’s “Music for the Spirit” series, according to a news release.

The concert also will stream on PBS.org and on the PBS Facebook page at time of broadcast and is available for streaming on PBS platforms, the release adds.

“This was public media at its finest, celebrating community and hope over evil,” Pat Harrison, Corporation for Public Broadcasting president and CEO, says in the release. “The voices of this community, from the chief of police to those who were directly impacted by the attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue, affirmed that hatred can’t weaken the city of steel. Pittsburgh ‘strong’ is a reality and reflected through the partnership among WQED, the PSO, and local police, government and diverse religious leaders.”

Renowned Israeli-American violinist Itzhak Perlman joins PSO music director Manfred Honeck, PSO principal clarinetist Michael Rusinek and the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh in donating their services for the performance.

Performances include Maurice Ravel,“Kaddish” from Deux Mélodies Hébraiques for clarinet and string orchestra; Dmitri Shostakovich, “Largo” from Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Opus 47; David Zehavi (arr.Pigovat), “Eli, Eli,” (“My God, My God”); Felix Mendelssohn, “Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains” from Elijah; Johannes Brahms, “Ein deutsches Requiem” (“A German Requiem”), Opus 45 IV. Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen; John Williams, three pieces from “Schindler’s List” for violin and orchestra; Edward Elgar, “Nimrod” from Variations on an Original Theme, “Enigma,” Opus 36.

Details: wqed.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

