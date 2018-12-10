New 'Godzilla' trailer shows more of the classic kaiju he'll face

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It’s one thing to reboot Godzilla and have him fight a couple of relatively nondescript monsters.

It’s quite another to reboot the classic kaiju that science-fiction audiences and fans of the giant lizard have watched him battle over the decades.

There’s plenty to get excited about when it comes to the brand-new trailer for “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” the next entry to expand Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures cinematic “MonsterVerse” following the success of 2014’s Godzilla reboot and 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island.”

The film will follow the appearance of so-called “titans” in the form of the classic Godzilla foes Rodan (a giant pterodactyl), Mothra (a giant moth) and King Ghidorah , the Three-Headed Monster.

Legendary Pictures officials have also announced plans to pit Godzilla against King Kong in a film planned for 2020.

In the meantime, revel in some pretty awesome shots of destruction wrought on a city-sized scale, Millie Bobby Brown looking suitably frightened, and Ken Watanabe explaining how we’re all about to be Godzilla’s pets.

Long live the king.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” will premiere in theaters in May 2019.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.