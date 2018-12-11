National Geographic premieres 'Paris to Pittsburgh' environmental documentary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“Paris to Pittsburgh,” Bloomberg Philanthropies’ newest environmental documentary, will premiere at 9 p.m. Dec. 12 on the National Geographic channel, with input from Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, according to a news release.

The documentary shows the real-life effects and threats of climate change to cities, states and communities, and how Americans are choosing to respond, the release adds.

It explains the urgency of lowering carbon emissions through the Paris Agreement , the release adds, and shows viewers what climate scientists know now, along with future predictions if more action is not taken.

According to the release, the documentary’s premise is based on a Twitter response from Peduto to President Trump as the president announces he will pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, declaring, “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

Peduto relives that moment in the documentary.

“Headlines tend to focus on the lack of leadership in Washington on climate change — but not enough attention gets paid to how much the rest of the country is doing, in red and blue states, to confront this challenge,” Michael R. Bloomberg recently told NBC News. “By telling that story, the film drives home the message that fighting climate changes makes our economy stronger, creates jobs and saves lives by cleaning the air we breathe, and hopefully that will encourage even more people to act.”

View the trailer here .

