Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla tweets he was let go by KDKA
Updated 19 hours ago
Chief meteorologist Jeff Verszyla tweeted Friday "FYI to all my faithful viewers for the last 23 years…today I was let go from job at KDKA. Thanks for inviting me into your home. I truly appreciate you all!"
FYI to all of my faithful viewers for the last 23 years...today I was let go from my job at KDKA. Thanks for inviting me into your home. I truly appreciate you all!— Jeff Verszyla (@Verz) December 14, 2018
When contacted by telephone a person who answered the phone at KDKA-TV said "there is no comment at this time," when asked about Verszyla.
In another tweet, Verszyla said there was no reason given and that he was upset he was not given the opportunity to properly say goodbye on the broadcast.
"…but please know I appreciate all of you."
I'm upset I was not given the opportunity to properly say goodbye on my broadcast...but please know I appreciate all of you— Jeff Verszyla (@Verz) December 14, 2018
Viewers and fans offered words of encouragement via social media.
Best of luck Jeff. With your experience I can't imagine you being on the sidelines long. Hopefully you stay local.— Jordan (@JordanKaufman) December 14, 2018
I'm sure a local station will pick you up and I'll just watch that channel then— Scott McCallen (@Hoyman99) December 14, 2018
One of my favorites wont be the same!— Maricar Beck ♈ (@Car327) December 14, 2018
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.