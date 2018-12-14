Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla tweets he was let go by KDKA

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
KDKA chief meteorologist Jeff Verszyla reads "Captain Buckleboots on the Naughty Step" to Amy Snyder's first grade class at Wexford Elementary School. Verszyla's son Alexander is in Snyder's class. He was let go by the station on Friday.
Submitted
KDKA chief meteorologist Jeff Verszyla reads “Captain Buckleboots on the Naughty Step” to Amy Snyder’s first grade class at Wexford Elementary School. Verszyla’s son Alexander is in Snyder’s class. He was let go by the station on Friday.
Students Mason Scott, Carson Verszyla, Keira Scott, Hannah Weitzel and Nyejah Ressler present a check of 25,972.60 to Jeff Verszyla for the KDKA Turkey fund at Wexford Elementary Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. He was let go by the station on Friday.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Students Mason Scott, Carson Verszyla, Keira Scott, Hannah Weitzel and Nyejah Ressler present a check of 25,972.60 to Jeff Verszyla for the KDKA Turkey fund at Wexford Elementary Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. He was let go by the station on Friday.

Updated 19 hours ago

Chief meteorologist Jeff Verszyla tweeted Friday "FYI to all my faithful viewers for the last 23 years…today I was let go from job at KDKA. Thanks for inviting me into your home. I truly appreciate you all!"

When contacted by telephone a person who answered the phone at KDKA-TV said "there is no comment at this time," when asked about Verszyla.

In another tweet, Verszyla said there was no reason given and that he was upset he was not given the opportunity to properly say goodbye on the broadcast.

"…but please know I appreciate all of you."

Viewers and fans offered words of encouragement via social media.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

