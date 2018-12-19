Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

WQED documentary celebrates 50 years of 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
The WQED documentary âFriends and Neighborsâ commemorates the 50th anniversary year of 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.â
WQED
2018 logo celebrates 50th anniversary of Latrobe native Fred Rogers’ first episode of his children’s television series, 'Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.'
Facebook
Updated 15 hours ago

The celebration of half a century of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” continues with the airing of a new WQED-produced documentary exploring Fred Rogers’ lasting impact as an icon in the Pittsburgh community.

“Friends and Neighbors” will premiere at 8 p.m. on Dec. 27, with subsequent showings at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to a news release.

“This anniversary year has provided a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the ways in which Fred Rogers touched our lives, here at WQED and throughout the region,” Darryl Ford-William, vice president of content, says in the release.

The 30-minute documentary uncovers rich archival content, shares memories from original members of the show’s cast and crew, and meets new neighbors who share their own stories, inspired by America’s favorite neighbor.

WQED in Pittsburgh produced “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” from 1968 through 2001 by Family Communications, Inc. (now Fred Rogers Productions).

Details: wqed.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

