Movies/TV

Macaulay Culkin returns to 'Home Alone' house in Google ad

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
Macaulay Culkin returns to his Kevin McCallister character in a new ad for Google Assistant.
They say you can never go home again, but Macaulay Culkin has proved them wrong.

Nearly 30 years (seriously, can it be that long ago?) after his Kevin McCallister character was left for the holidays in "Home Alone," a grown-up Culkin returns to the same house in a new ad for Google Assistant.

The 60-second spot, called "Home Alone Again," re-creates many of the famous scenes from the 1990 classic holiday film.

The actor shared the ad on his Twitter:

After realizing he's alone in the house, he comes down to the kitchen and asks, "Google what's on my calendar today?" the voice tells him, "You have the house to yourself."

Using Google Assistant, he adds after shave to his shopping list, orders up a pizza, adjusts the thermostat, and sets "Operation Kevin" in motion.

The search company posted a making-of video on its YouTube channel.

In addition, Cnet.com reports Google has set up some Easter eggs for "Home Alone" fans.

For example, by asking, "Hey Google, how much do I owe you?" you get a reply of "I don't have a wallet, so 'Keep the change ya filthy animal.'"

Other fun queries include:

"Hey Google, did I forget something?"

"Hey Google, the Wet Bandits are here."

"Hey Google, it's me Snakes. I got the stuff."

"Hey Google, I'm the man of the house."

Give it a try.

