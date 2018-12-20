Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Trailer for 'Men In Black International' debuts

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth star in “Men in Black International.”
Sony Pictures
Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth star in “Men in Black International.”

Updated 9 hours ago

Here come the Men in Black.

Again.

The official trailer for Sony's "Men in Black International" made its debut Thursday on YouTube.

However, this time Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are replaced by Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

The storyline has Hemsworth's Agent H teaming up with Thompson's Agent M and traveling to London to prevent — what else — a global catastophe.

Hemsworth and Thompson previously teamed up on the big screen in "Thor: Ragnarok."

Directed by F. Gary Gray, the movie also stars Liam Neeson as the top man of MIB's London office and Emma Thompson, who played Agent O in 2012's "Men in Black 3."

"Men in Black International" is set to hit theaters June 14, 2019.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me