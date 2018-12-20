Trailer for 'Men In Black International' debuts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here come the Men in Black.

Again.

The official trailer for Sony's "Men in Black International" made its debut Thursday on YouTube.

However, this time Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are replaced by Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

The storyline has Hemsworth's Agent H teaming up with Thompson's Agent M and traveling to London to prevent — what else — a global catastophe.

Hemsworth and Thompson previously teamed up on the big screen in "Thor: Ragnarok."

Directed by F. Gary Gray, the movie also stars Liam Neeson as the top man of MIB's London office and Emma Thompson, who played Agent O in 2012's "Men in Black 3."

"Men in Black International" is set to hit theaters June 14, 2019.