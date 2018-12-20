PBS KIDS Writers Contest challenges young storytellers' imaginations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WQED is holding its annual PBS KIDS Writers Contest, partnering this year with West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB); WPSU serving central Pennsylvania; and PBS 39 (WLVT) serving eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey, according to a news release.

Made possible in part by local financial support from EQT Foundation, the contest empowers children in kindergarten through fifth grades to celebrate creativity and build literacy skills by writing and illustrating their own stories.

“The endless creativity shown by children entering the PBS Kids Writers Contest year after year is incredible,” Ellen Rossi, EQT Foundation manager, says in the release. “At EQT, we are honored to support the efforts that promote innovation and critical thinking, as well as showcasing the talents of the young writers.”

This year’s contest marks the 10th anniversary of WQED’s partnership with the EQT Corp. to present the Writers Contest to children throughout the station’s viewing area. To date, students in the regional area have submitted more than 12,000 entries in the contest.

“WQED is excited to continue our tradition of encouraging children to build literacy skills by supporting our local schools and teachers,” Gina Masciola, contest manager, adds in the release. “We are proud to recognize that our 2019 contest marks our 10-year partnership with the EQT Foundation. As part of that celebration WQED has delivered 15 Writers Contest Publishing Centers to school(s) and libraries in our area. These centers will allow children and educators to not only create stories to share with us, but create student written collections for their own communities.”

From Jan. 4-March 31, children in western, central and eastern Pennsylvania, West Virginia and western New Jersey can submit their entries at www.writeonkids.org .

WQED will select local winners and award prizes, including the opportunity to record their winning stories. Kids and families also will be invited to a winners’ celebration at the WQED studio.

All finalists, past and present, are broadcast on iQKidsRadio.org. This year’s winners will be broadcast on Saturday Light Brigade (SLB) Radio in 2019.

Details: writeonkids.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.