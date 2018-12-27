The big 10: Take a look at the top-grossing movies of 2018
Updated 10 hours ago
Superheroes ruled the silver screens this year, but give some props to dinosaurs and that mean green Grinch.
Here's a look at 10 of this year's top-grossing movies at the domestic box office, and their earnings, according to movie-data website the-numbers.com :
1. "Black Panther" (released Feb. 16; $700,059,566)
2. "Avengers: Infinity War" (April 27; $678,815,482)
3. "Incredibles 2" (June 15; $608,581,744)
4. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" (June 22; $416,769,345)
5. "Deadpool 2" (released May 18; $324,438,602)
6. "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (Nov. 9; $257,900,050)
7. "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" (July 27; $220,159,104)
8. "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (July 6; $216,648,740)
9. "Solo: A Star Wars Story" (May 25; $213,767,512)
10. "Venom" (Oct. 5; $212,969,264)
Bonus 5:
11. "A Star is Born" (Oct. 5; $200,266,727)
12. "A Quiet Place" (April 6; $188,024,361)
13. "Bohemian Rhapsody" (Nov. 2; $185,768,804)
14. "Crazy Rich Asians" (Aug. 15; $174,496,420)
15. "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" (July 13; $167,508,127)