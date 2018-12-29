Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

Did Grover from 'Sesame Street' just say the f-word?

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, 8:09 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Is that dress black and blue or white and gold? Did you hear that voice say "Laurel" or "Yanni"?

And now: did Grover just say the "f-word"?

The short answer is no, he didn't. But in the seven-second "Sesame Street" clip above that has gone viral in the past day, you can sure convince yourself he does.

In talking with fellow muppet Rosita, Grover exclaims "Move the camera, yes! That sounds like an excellent idea!" But with the suggestion in your mind, it's not difficult to hear the second sentence as something very different, that definitely does not belong on a children's TV show.

In explaining the Laurel-versus-Yanny debate to NBC News, a Dolby Laboratories scientist said we each have individual factors affecting our perception of sound, including our age, the gender of the speaker, whether we hear higher or lower frequencies better, and even the device we use to listen to a particular sound.

"We each have a different cookie cutter in how our brain is interpreting this information, which influence how we hear things differently than another person," said Poppy Crum, chief scientist at Dolby Laboratories.

Take a listen for yourself.

Here's a few of the best Twitter reactions to the video:

It's dividing families!

Here's a strange argument… he's earned the right to cuss?

And of course, wishful thinking…

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

