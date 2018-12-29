Did Grover from 'Sesame Street' just say the f-word?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Is that dress black and blue or white and gold? Did you hear that voice say "Laurel" or "Yanni"?

And now: did Grover just say the "f-word"?

The short answer is no, he didn't. But in the seven-second "Sesame Street" clip above that has gone viral in the past day, you can sure convince yourself he does.

In talking with fellow muppet Rosita, Grover exclaims "Move the camera, yes! That sounds like an excellent idea!" But with the suggestion in your mind, it's not difficult to hear the second sentence as something very different, that definitely does not belong on a children's TV show.

In explaining the Laurel-versus-Yanny debate to NBC News, a Dolby Laboratories scientist said we each have individual factors affecting our perception of sound, including our age, the gender of the speaker, whether we hear higher or lower frequencies better, and even the device we use to listen to a particular sound.

"We each have a different cookie cutter in how our brain is interpreting this information, which influence how we hear things differently than another person," said Poppy Crum, chief scientist at Dolby Laboratories.

Take a listen for yourself.

Here's a few of the best Twitter reactions to the video:

The first time I listened I heard the f-word. With each subsequent listen I heard 'that sounds like' clearer and clearer.Now, the question is why is Grover white and gold? I could've always swore that he was blue and black... https://t.co/FpqYkJZZNM — Gary Sizzler Lane (@SMRGary) December 28, 2018

It's dividing families!

my family has been arguing for 10 mins about whether Grover drops the F bomb in this clip. I absolutely hear it, and cannot unhear it. but my family thinks otherwise. this is like that thing where internet people couldnt decide what colour that dress was https://t.co/z24OAtZCfB — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) December 29, 2018

Here's a strange argument… he's earned the right to cuss?

Grover has been in show business for over 50 years and if he wants to say the f-word, he's earned that right. — Tomokocchi (@itsTomokocchi) December 28, 2018

And of course, wishful thinking…

Honestly I wish Grover said the f-word on most, if not all, episodes. — TJ Muessig (@TJMuessig) December 28, 2018

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.