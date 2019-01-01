Flubs galore: NBC, CNN New Year's broadcasts draw ire, laughter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From CNN's prime-time journalists Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon not being able to handle their liquor to NBC's omission of the countdown clock and special co-host Chrissy Teigen getting bopped in the face, some of the nation's most-watched New Year's Eve broadcasts were filled with seemingly unexpected flubs.

Teigen's choice to highlight "vaginal steaming" during the broadcast especially had viewers scratching their collective heads.

Yo @NBC , that new years broadcast was trash. Expect nothing less though! #vaginalsteaming — tony ruff (@amruff7) January 1, 2019

NBC Is AWFUL!!!! What a horrible New Years program. They literally ruin everything they broadcast! #NBC — Ashley Anderson (@AA72792) January 1, 2019

Fox News didn't take much time to criticize the move, as it took to headlines early Tuesday morning cosigning with viewers who called the entire broadcast a "disaster" and "trainwreck."

According to the network, NBC failed to show the traditional countdown for the new year and was "mocked" for the cutaway.

is it just me or did #NBC not show the actual ball drop — rachelle (@rachmontil) January 1, 2019

And of course, the aforementioned face bop when comedian Leslie Jones, who was also co-hosting, accidentally crashed her umbrella into the face of Teigen when the pair attempted to embrace after the stroke of midnight.

Yikes.

Just across the airwaves, CNN had its share of silliness when Anderson Cooper downed a tequila shot with co-host Andy Cohen.

"It's like burning your lungs," Cooper exclaimed with a raspy voice.

"Uh, burning YOUR lungs," Cohen retorted while pointing at Cooper. "It feels good to me."

Anderson Cooper hasn't taken a shot since the Civil War apparently pic.twitter.com/YIoxiq2smD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Don Lemon, boasted that CNN's New Year's Eve coverage was the "gayest New Years show on air."

Cooper, Cohen and Lemon have all come out as gay men.

Did Don Lemon really just say on CNN to Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen that, "This is the gayest New Years show yet." Moron — Melanie W (@wambklyn33) January 1, 2019

All 3 CNN Countdown to 2019 hosts are gay. Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper & Don Lemon. Goes to show the progression of this country. All voices are heard. We live in a great era. Happy New Years! 2019.. pic.twitter.com/cIx3f7hBMC — Sandro Lu (@SandroCrypto) January 1, 2019

@donlemon Sweet Sweet Man; You are the reason I still occasionally watch CNN. You're so gorgeous, sassy, brilliant, stylish, whip-smart...on & on. I definitely enjoy watching you & Brooke on New Years Eve. The SuperFun Drunk Duo. I wish you & yours a very Happy New Year Keep On — Little Dina B.#DisabledResist (@dinamonster5) January 1, 2019

Lemon also sipped libations with co-host Brooke Baldwin as brass marching bands paraded down the streets of New Orleans.

Don Lemon fried out here pic.twitter.com/9s1ejQB8qC — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) January 1, 2019

CNN New Years doesn't disappoint. Didn't that scummy @donlemon pierce his ear a couple years ago? — Slick De Medici (@SlickDeMedici) January 1, 2019

Seems like some folks who were angry may have forgotten that the evening was supposed to be about having fun.

Others reminded them.

So CNN "prime time hosts" on New Years Eve, including Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and Brooke Baldwin got drunk, promoted degeneracy, made no sense, embarrassed themselves, lied, and talked about nothing of importance for hours is different then a regular night on CNN, how? — Patriot_Mike (@PatriotMike6) January 1, 2019

They really wouldn't of. Don Lemon getting tipsy in New Orleans is a NYE tradition. He's been doing it about 5 years now. People love it. If you have an issue with it, don't watch the CNN NYE specials. PS- Maybe Fox people should let loose every now & again. — Studio Moon NY (@Bohemianmoon) January 1, 2019

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.