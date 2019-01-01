Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Flubs galore: NBC, CNN New Year's broadcasts draw ire, laughter

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, 12:09 p.m.
Anderson Cooper (left center), Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin host CNN'S New Year's Eve broadcast on Dec. 31, 2018.
TWITTER
Anderson Cooper (left center), Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin host CNN'S New Year's Eve broadcast on Dec. 31, 2018.

Updated 1 hour ago

From CNN's prime-time journalists Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon not being able to handle their liquor to NBC's omission of the countdown clock and special co-host Chrissy Teigen getting bopped in the face, some of the nation's most-watched New Year's Eve broadcasts were filled with seemingly unexpected flubs.

Teigen's choice to highlight "vaginal steaming" during the broadcast especially had viewers scratching their collective heads.

Fox News didn't take much time to criticize the move, as it took to headlines early Tuesday morning cosigning with viewers who called the entire broadcast a "disaster" and "trainwreck."

According to the network, NBC failed to show the traditional countdown for the new year and was "mocked" for the cutaway.

And of course, the aforementioned face bop when comedian Leslie Jones, who was also co-hosting, accidentally crashed her umbrella into the face of Teigen when the pair attempted to embrace after the stroke of midnight.

Yikes.

Just across the airwaves, CNN had its share of silliness when Anderson Cooper downed a tequila shot with co-host Andy Cohen.

"It's like burning your lungs," Cooper exclaimed with a raspy voice.

"Uh, burning YOUR lungs," Cohen retorted while pointing at Cooper. "It feels good to me."

Meanwhile, Don Lemon, boasted that CNN's New Year's Eve coverage was the "gayest New Years show on air."

Cooper, Cohen and Lemon have all come out as gay men.

Lemon also sipped libations with co-host Brooke Baldwin as brass marching bands paraded down the streets of New Orleans.

Seems like some folks who were angry may have forgotten that the evening was supposed to be about having fun.

Others reminded them.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me