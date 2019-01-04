Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
An awards show crossroads 1 year after the Time's Up Globes

Lindsey Bahr | Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Rosa Clemente (left) and Susan Sarandon arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Golden Globe Awards last year set the tone for how the film awards season would address the #MeToo movement, and as the hours tick down to Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 show, many in Hollywood are wondering what this year will have in store.
In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Rosa Clemente (left) and Susan Sarandon arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Golden Globe Awards last year set the tone for how the film awards season would address the #MeToo movement, and as the hours tick down to Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 show, many in Hollywood are wondering what this year will have in store.
In this Jun. 7, 2018, file photo, Oprah Winfrey poses in the press room with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Golden Globe Awards last year set the tone for how the film awards season would address the #MeToo movement, and as the hours tick down to Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 show, many in Hollywood are wondering what this year will have in store.
In this Jun. 7, 2018, file photo, Oprah Winfrey poses in the press room with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Golden Globe Awards last year set the tone for how the film awards season would address the #MeToo movement, and as the hours tick down to Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 show, many in Hollywood are wondering what this year will have in store.
In this 2018 file photo, social activist and founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke (left) and actress Michelle Williams wear black at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.
In this 2018 file photo, social activist and founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke (left) and actress Michelle Williams wear black at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

LOS ANGELES — To misquote “A Star Is Born,” awards shows were far from shallow in 2018. Many confronted sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry head on, but as a new year kicks off with the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday one question lingers: Will it continue for another year?

For an event that’s more known for its boozy moments than promoting social causes, the Golden Globe Awards went all in as the first major show of the #MeToo era last year. It embraced the newly formed Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. The red carpet was overtaken by a symbolic sea of black dresses, major stars walked proudly alongside activist leaders, Oprah Winfrey gave a barn-burner of a speech about empowerment and Natalie Portman even got in a jab about the all-male directing nominees while presenting the best director award.

Every televised and non-televised event to come had to take the stage in the shadow of the Globes, and all did so in their own way, sometimes with jokes and sometimes with statements: The Screen Actors Guild had all-female presenters, guests wore white roses at the Grammys and the Oscars gave a spotlight to Time’s Up leaders and Harvey Weinstein accusers Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek, and Annabella Sciorra.

But this year will be different. With just days to show time, there are no major statements or demonstrations planned for the Golden Globes show or the red carpet, and it could very well set the tone for what’s to come with the other awards shows.

Subjects like equality and inclusiveness are now permanent fixtures of awards show discourse, Pond said, and their absence from topics discussed on stage would be “conspicuous.”

“But the business of everybody wearing black, I think that was kind of a one-time thing until something else that cataclysmic happens and needs to be addressed,” Pond said.

Hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh have said that they don’t necessarily intend to get political Sunday night, but will leave the door open for anyone who wants to use their platform to do so. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Samberg said he thinks “people could use a little smile.”

“Not to ignore anything, but we spend so much time every day wallowing in a lot of things that are happening in our world that are really depressing, and with good reason — that stuff needs to be paid attention to — but there’s also power to being positive and celebratory in the tougher times as well,” Samberg said.

Oh added: “I don’t think it’s shallow to 1) have fun and 2) be honestly celebratory…. What I’m interested in is pointing to actual real change.”

The “change” Oh referenced includes the cultural phenomena of films like “Black Panther,” nominated for three awards (best drama, best original score and best original song) and “Crazy Rich Asians,” nominated for best musical or comedy and best actress (Constance Wu).

In other words, this year it’ll be up to the individual to make a statement. Wendy Shanker, an awards show writer who has also written speeches for individual Oscar winners, marveled at the way the actresses in Time’s Up took control of the “awards season narrative” at the Globes last year.

Also, for groups like Women in Film, a nonprofit organization that advocates for and advances the careers of women in entertainment, having someone like Winfrey speak about #MeToo and Time’s Up on a national platform is undeniably important and has a ripple effect on the culture.

“We wouldn’t have seen the changes we have this year, for example Les Moonves getting fired, if it weren’t for the consistent media attention on the issue,” said Kirsten Schaffer, executive director of Women In Film, LA. “Next up (is) bringing this same attention to gender parity, because when more women are in power there is less sexual harassment and abuse.”

Lindsey Bahr is an Associated Press film writer.

