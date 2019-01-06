Cincinnati TV news co-anchors announce they're engaged
CINCINNATI — Two journalists who co-anchor news broadcasts at a television station in Ohio now plan to also co-anchor a life together as husband and wife.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Sheree Paolello and Mike Dardis of WLWT-TV in Cincinnati announced their Dec. 28 engagement on Friday.
Paolello said Friday on Twitter that “the man I was looking for has been sitting next to me the whole time.”
I feel like I've gotten a second chance. Who knew the man I was looking for has been sitting next to me the whole time. Mike proposed to me one week ago tonight... and I said YES! ❤️❤️ @WLWT @MikeDardisWLWT pic.twitter.com/5FzIZuMSNY— Sheree Paolello WLWT (@ShereeWLWT) January 5, 2019
Dardis told The Enquirer that Cincinnati is a city where people “love the local news team to be a part of your family,” and he thinks their engagement fits right in with that.
I'm a lucky man! I've asked my partner on the @WLWT anchor desk @ShereeWLWT to be my partner in life. We're a great team. She makes me better. I popped the question Friday December 28th at the Banks overlooking her favorite bridge.. The Roebling. Can't wait for the big day. pic.twitter.com/ajQBhoxLZi— MikeDardisWLWT (@MikeDardisWLWT) January 5, 2019
They say they had immediate chemistry when Dardis joined the broadcast team in 2012 and started dating in 2017.
Paolello and Dardis plan to marry in late spring or early summer.