'Bohemian Rhapsody' sing-along version coming to Pittsburgh-area theaters

Movie-goers will be able to make like Freddie Mercury — or Rami Malek — with a sing-along version of “Bohemian Rhapsody” coming to theaters on Jan. 11.

Area theaters running the sing-along version of the Twentieth Century Fox film include AMC Waterfront 22 in West Homestead, with showtime at 4:10 p.m. Jan. 11-16; and AMC Classic Mount Lebanon 6, with showtime at 1 p.m. Jan. 11-16.

Twentieth Century Fox announced on Jan. 9 that the audience-participation version of the Golden Globe-winning Queen biopic will be released in more than 750 theaters in North America. The film includes some of the band’s most popular songs such as “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.”

The film is also being expanded from 1,000 theaters to more than 1,300 on Friday. It has grossed more than $734 million worldwide, according to a release.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” won best film drama honors at the Jan. 6 Golden Globe Awards ceremony. Malek also was named the Globe’s best actor in a drama motion picture for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

