Movies/TV

'Ghostbusters 3' is happening, and now there's a teaser trailer

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, 2:39 p.m.
A new teaser trailer for 'Ghostbusters 3' was unveiled on Wednesday. Jason Reitman will direct, and according to social media, it appears actors Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson are on board.

On Tuesday, Jason Reitman announced he was working on a new "Ghostbusters" film — one that continues the story arc of the original canon.

Not even 24 hours later, a new teaser trailer hit social media.

The 45-second teaser opens on a farm at night. A storm is brewing, the wind is whipping, and some kind of electrical event is happening in a barn.

As the camera pans closer and closer, a familiar musical score erupts and a car is uncovered — it's the Ecto-1.

Reitman, the son of original "Ghostbusters" director Ivan Reitman, didn't say whether any of the original stars — like Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, or Sigourney Weaver — would return. Harold Ramis died in 2014.

However, it seems like two of those stars have confirmed it themselves on Twitter.

"I've always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans," Reitman told Entertainment Weekly. "This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the '80s happened in the '80s, and this is set in the present day."

Director Paul Feig rebooted the franchise, albeit not successfully, in 2016 with an all-female cast.

"This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present," Reitman said. "We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet."

Jason Reitman's previous works include "Up in the Air" and "Juno."

The movie is slated to open in the summer of 2020.

