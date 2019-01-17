Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
'Bird Box' trailer recut with scenes from 'The Office' is spot on

Steven Adams | Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, 10:57 a.m.
The Netflix sensation "Bird Box" wouldn't ordinarily inspire comparison to a hit comedy. But this spoof just might nail it perfectly.

YouTube user Drew Boatner posted a trailer for 'Bird Box' where the scenes have been replaced with visuals from "The Office." The comic moments align remarkably well with the audio from the Netflix production.

The mock promo has been viewed more than 150,000 times.

Here is the first official version from Netflix:

And a second cut:

