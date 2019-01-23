Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

James Gandolfini's son to play young Tony in 'Sopranos' prequel

New York Daily News | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 12:42 p.m.
Michael Gandolfini attends HBO's 'The Sopranos' 20th anniversary at the SVA Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in New York.
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Michael Gandolfini attends HBO's 'The Sopranos' 20th anniversary at the SVA Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in New York.

Updated 2 hours ago

James Gandolfini’s son is sticking with the family business.

Michael Gandolfini is set to take on the role made famous by his father, Tony Soprano, in the upcoming “The Sopranos” prequel film, Deadline reported.

Michael will play a young version of the no-nonsense mob boss in “The Many Saints of Newark.”

“It’s a profound honor to continue my dad’s legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano,” Gandolfini told Deadline in a statement. “I’m thrilled that I’m going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for The Many Saints of Newark.”

James died in 2013 at the age of 51. The actor won three Emmy awards for his portrayal of Tony on “The Sopranos,” which ran for six seasons between 1999 and 2007 on HBO.

The series was created by David Chase, who will also serve as a writer on the new movie.

“The Many Saints of Newark” will reportedly take place during the Newark Riots that occurred in the New Jersey city during the 1960s.

