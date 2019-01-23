Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

Previews offer sneak peek at this year's Super Bowl ads

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 2:57 p.m.
Budweiser has several new Super Bowl commercials set for this year.
Cardi B stars in Super Bowl commercial for Pepsi.
Updated 16 hours ago

It's getting hard to recall a time when you actually had to wait for the Super Bowl to watch a Super Bowl ad.

Over the past few years, ads regularly leaked onto social media weeks before the big game.

This year, while some spots haven't been able to hold back, a good number of companies are turning to short teasers for their pregame buzz. Companies have been posting the teasers onto social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Doritos is teasing its teaming of the Backstreet Boys with Chance the Rapper in a 13-second spot.

Pepsi has dropped three short videos previewing its big-game lineup of stars: Steve Carrell, Lil Jon, and Cardi B.

Olay joins the Super Bowl ad ranks this year with its #KillerSkin campaign, which appears designed to scare audiences into buying its products. Its series of teaser ads feature scream queen Sarah Michelle Gellar and a masked killer.

Perennial Super Bowl favorite Budweiser is teasing a few spots, including a sweeping landscape one set to Bob Dylan's "Blowing in the Wind" to announce the brewer's move to wind power to make its beer.

M&Ms dropped a quick teaser of its commercial with Christina Applegate.

But not everyone has gone the short preview route.

Another Super Bowl ad rookie, Kraft's newly established frozen-food brand Devour, has already released its spot. Well, it's an "uncensored" version of its actual ad. And it's ... uh, quite adult. In it, a woman talks about her boyfriend's addiction to "frozen food porn."

While the spot doesn't contain nudity or vulgar language, what is there is rather suggestive.

Along with the spot, Devour will be launching a food porn hotline — 1-83-FOODPORN — where you can call and hear "seductive descriptions of mouthwatering frozen meals."

Some companies have announced they won't be Super Bowl-ing it this year.

Skittles figured the best ad is no ad at all. Instead, the candy company has opted to take their act to Broadway. For real: "Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical" is set for a one-show-only performance at The Town Hall at 1 p.m. Feb. 3 in New York City.

No doubt, Super Bowl ads are a big investment for a company. Business Insider reports a 30-second spot in Super Bowl LIII will set a firm back $5 million.

That's a lot of Skittles.

