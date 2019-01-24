Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

Is Jeff Bridges teasing a new 'Big Lebowski' film?

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, 4:57 p.m.
Academy Award-winning actor Jeff Bridges, seen here in a scene from “The Big Lebowski,” will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.
Gramercy Pictures
Why is Jeff Bridges teasing a Feb. 3 announcement while dressed as cinema cult-classic icon Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski from the Coen Brothers’ 1998 film, “ The Big Lebowski ”?

The Internet is certainly wild with speculation.

February 3 is Super Bowl Sunday, and it would make perfect sense for Bridges to be slyly referencing a Super Bowl commercial. In a cryptic tweet that includes the 15-second video, Bridges wrote “Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned.”

In the video, Bridges, dressed in jellies and the now-famous sweater — and backed by the same Bob Dylan tune, “The Man in Me,” that opened the first film — strolls past some broken dinnerware before adjusting his sunglasses and moving away from the camera.

The copyright credit at the end of the video, which teases the Feb. 3 date, is for Universal City Studios, but that could just be from a company paying Universal to lease the rights to the “Big Lebowski” character. Bridges is also a spokesman for the No Kid Hungry organization, so the video could simply be an elaborate way to gain attention for the nonprofit, whose goal is to address child hunger in the U.S.

The clip racked up more than 2.7 million views since Bridges tweeted it around noon on Thursday.

Bridges has said in the past he’s open to revisiting the character, who was the hero (of sorts) in an insane comedic mystery that included nihilists, a trophy wife, a pornographer, a severed pinky toe and John Goodman’s hilarious turn as unstable Vietnam veteran Walter Sobchak.

What do you think Bridges is teasing? We’ll have to wait until Super Bowl Sunday to find out.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

