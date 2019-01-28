Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Fred Rogers biopic release date moved back 5 weeks

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 1:06 p.m.
Actor Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers.
Submitted photo
Actor Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers.

Updated 8 hours ago

It’ll be “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” a little later than originally planned, now that Sony Pictures has moved back the release date of the Fred Rogers biopic to Nov. 22.

The much-anticipated movie, which stars Tom Hanks as Rogers , originally was scheduled for release on Oct. 18, but Sony adjusted the release time by five weeks, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

No reasons were given for the decision, which now has the movie opening on the weekend before Thanksgiving.

The movie is directed by “The Diary of a Teenage Girl” director Marielle Heller and is based on a relationship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, who wrote a long-form biography of Rogers for Esquire in 1998.

Hanks was spotted this fall in Westmoreland County doing research for the film and filming in the Pittsburgh area.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me