Fred Rogers biopic release date moved back 5 weeks

It’ll be “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” a little later than originally planned, now that Sony Pictures has moved back the release date of the Fred Rogers biopic to Nov. 22.

The much-anticipated movie, which stars Tom Hanks as Rogers , originally was scheduled for release on Oct. 18, but Sony adjusted the release time by five weeks, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

No reasons were given for the decision, which now has the movie opening on the weekend before Thanksgiving.

The movie is directed by “The Diary of a Teenage Girl” director Marielle Heller and is based on a relationship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, who wrote a long-form biography of Rogers for Esquire in 1998.

Hanks was spotted this fall in Westmoreland County doing research for the film and filming in the Pittsburgh area.

