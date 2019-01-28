Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

'The Dude' was only teasing a new beer commercial, not a 'Lebowski' sequel

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 1:06 p.m.
This undated image provided by Stella Artois shows a scene from the company’s Super Bowl spot with Jeff Bridges. Sarah Jessica Parker will reprise her Carrie Bradshaw role from “Sex and the City” and Bridges will appear as “The Dude” in the Super Bowl commercial to raise money to combat water shortage. The 45-second ad launches Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, and will be televised during Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3. (Stella Artois via AP)
Jeff Bridges and Sarah Jessica Parker star in a new Stella Artois commercial.
This undated image provided by Stella Artois shows a scene with Sarah Jessica Parke from the company’s Super Bowl spot. Parker will reprise her Carrie Bradshaw role from “Sex and the City” and Jeff Bridges will appear as “The Dude” in the Super Bowl commercial to raise money to combat water shortage. The 45-second ad launches Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, and will be televised during Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3. (Stella Artois via AP)
This undated image provided by Stella Artois shows a scene from the company’s Super Bowl spot with Sarah Jessica Parker, right, and Jeff Bridges. Parker will reprise her Carrie Bradshaw role from “Sex and the City” and Bridges will appear as “The Dude” in the Super Bowl commercial to raise money to combat water shortage. The 45-second ad launches Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, and will be televised during Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3. (Stella Artois via AP)
Updated 7 hours ago

We knew it was almost too good to be true.

When Jeff Bridges posted a Twitter video where he walked into a dimly-lit room dressed as “The Dude” from the Coen Brothers’ 1998 cult classic “The Big Lebowski,” he lit the Internet up with speculation that he might be teasing a new chapter in the life of Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski.

The Feb. 3 date at the end of the video made it seem as though the answer would come on Super Bowl Sunday, but it arrived Monday morning in the form of a commercial for Stella Artois beer.

To celebrate the beer’s new “Change Up the Usual” slogan, Bridges’ Dude — whose drink of choice in the movie is always a White Russian — joins “Sex & the City” star Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), who forgoes her ubiquitous Cosmopolitan in favor of a Stella Artois.

We suppose it’s still possible that the Coen Brothers are making a new “Sex & the City” movie that somehow belongs to the same shared universe as “The Big Lebowski”… but we’re not holding our breath.

Parker and Bridges appear in the commercial to raise money to combat water shortage.

“There will be a lot of men drinking during the Super Bowl, so why not buy some beer that’ll do some good for the planet and the world,” Bridges said in an interview with The Associated Press before shooting the ad.

The “Pour It Forward” campaign is an initiative between the beer brand and Water.org, co-founded by actor Matt Damon. Both will donate between one to 12 months of clean water to someone in an underdeveloped country based on the amount of Stella Artois packs bought.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

