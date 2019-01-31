Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
'The Batman' set for 2021 release, star to be determined

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 12:00 p.m.
FILE - In this June 19, 2017 file photo, director Matt Reeves appears at the screening of the film 'War for the Planet of the Apes' in London. Warner Bros. announced Wednesday that it will release âThe Batmanâ on June 25, 2021 and âThe Suicide Squadâ six weeks later on Aug. 6. No casting or story details were released. Reeves, who directed âCloverfieldâ and âDawn of the Planet of the Apes,â will helm the Batman film. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
LOS ANGELES — Who will be inside the suit remains unknown but “The Batman” has a release date.

Warner Bros. on Wednesday announced that Matt Reeves’ stand-alone Batman film will hit theaters in June 2021. Ben Affleck was previously set to star in the film following his performances in “Justice League” and “Batman v. Superman,” but a new Caped Crusader is to be cast.

Affleck, who was at one point also to direct “The Batman,” tweeted that he’s excited to see Reeves’ vision of the film “come to life.”

Warner Bros. also dated the next “Suicide Squad” film, to be written by James Gunn, for 2021. The studio set an adaption of Stephen King’s “The Shining” sequel, “Doctor Sleep,” for November this year, and Robert Zemeckis’ “The Witches” for October 2020.

