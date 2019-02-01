Kermit misses the point, Beaker gets foul as Muppets 'Drop The Mic'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The point of a rap battle is for opponents to degrade each other with wit, style and vocabulary.

But the ever-optimistic Kermit The Frog clings to his kind ways as he and Pepé take on Miss Piggy and Beaker on TNT's "Drop The Mic" show. The segment published on YouTube Thursday.

The Muppets get nasty with Pepé knocking Piggy's weight and make-up.

"Lipstick on a pig," gets the porcine puppet riled up.

Pepé even turns on his teammate and calls Kermit a tea-sipping, glorified meme.

The competition pauses is shock when Beaker crosses the line with obscenities in a way that only he can.

Kermit observes that the concept of friends fighting like this is "hog wash" and the term sets Piggy off again. She gets interrupted before she can tell everyone to "kiss her..."

Not the type of language we expect to hear from our beloved Muppets.