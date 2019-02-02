Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

Black History Month brings 'Black Panther' back to theaters for free

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, 8:36 a.m.

In celebration of Black History Month, the Walt Disney Company will bring Oscar- and Screen Actors Guild-nominated film “Black Panther” back to theaters through Feb. 7 at 250 screens across the U.S.

In the Pittsburgh area, it will be shown at the AMC Waterfront theater in West Homestead.

The movie will be shown twice per day at all participating theaters, and Disney will also present a $1.5 million grant to the United Negro College Fund as part of the promotion.

“‘Black Panther’ is groundbreaking for many reasons, including the rich diversity of voices behind its success,” said Robert A. Iger, chairman and chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company. “The story also showcases the power of knowledge to change the world for the better, and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to it. We’re proud to provide thousands of free screenings of ‘Black Panther’ in hopes it will continue to inspire audiences, and to support UNCF with a $1.5 million grant to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students.”

“Black Panther” broke box office records and finished first at the North American box office in 2018. It earned seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Original Music Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing. The film was honored at last night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, earning two actor awards, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

For free tickets to the “Black Panther” showings and a list of AMC participating theaters, visit WeTicketIt.com/BlackPanther .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

