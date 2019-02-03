Jackie Evancho performs 'Phantom' song for 'AGT: Champions' show
Updated 7 hours ago
Singer Jackie Evancho to set to return to NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” on Monday night.
“AGT” posted a 3:37 minute clip of the singer performing “Music of the Night” from the musical “Phantom of the Opera” to YouTube and social media on Sunday morning.
Evancho is competing in “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” where she is up against other winners, finalists and other contestants from “AGT” and other international shows of the series.
Evancho recently reflected on life in a lengthy Facebook post, writing about turning 18, moving to New York City and returning to “AGT.” In 2010 she was a fifth-grader in the Pine-Richland School District when she placed runner-up on the show.
“America’s Got Talent: The Champions” premiered in January Monday, Jan. 7 and features Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel as the judges panel. Terry Crews serves as host of the show.
Evancho’s episode airs 8 p.m. Monday on WPXI-TV.
Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.