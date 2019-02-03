Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

'Glass' stays at No. 1, while 'Miss Bala' opens in third

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, 2:45 p.m.
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Samuel L. Jackson in a scene from M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass.” (Jessica Kourkounis/Universal Pictures via AP)
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Samuel L. Jackson in a scene from M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass.” (Jessica Kourkounis/Universal Pictures via AP)
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Ismael Cruz, left, and Gina Rodríguez in a scene from “Miss Bala.” (Gregory Smith/Sony Pictures via AP)
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Ismael Cruz, left, and Gina Rodríguez in a scene from “Miss Bala.” (Gregory Smith/Sony Pictures via AP)

Updated 5 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — With the distraction of the Super Bowl, freezing temperatures affecting large portions of North America and only one big new release in theaters in “Miss Bala,” movie going audiences largely took the weekend off from the theaters in what is estimated to be the lowest-earning Super Bowl weekend in nearly two decades.

M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” kept a fragile hold on the No. 1 spot for the third time while “The Upside” stayed in a close second on this sleepy box office weekend. Studios on Sunday estimate that “Glass” has earned an additional $9.5 million in ticket sales, bringing its total earnings to $88.7 million.

STX’s “The Upside” added $8.9 million. The Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston film has held very well in its four weeks in theaters, never dropping more than 30 percent week to week. Its domestic grosses are already up to $75.6 million.

The weekend’s only big newcomer, “Miss Bala,” landed in third place with $6.7 million. Gina Rodriguez stars in the Catherine Hardwicke-directed actioner, which is a remake of a 2011 Mexican film. While on the lower end of projections for the Sony film, “Miss Bala” was also made for a modest $15 million. Still, with a dismal 27 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it will have its work cut out for itself to break even.

“The box office in 2019 hasn’t gotten its groove back yet,” said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. “Januarys by and large are not known as blockbuster months and that certainly has held true this year with the month being down 16 percent.”

“Aquaman” slid into fourth place with $4.8 million and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” clung to fifth with $4.4 million.

The Mads Mikkelsen survival thriller “Arctic” also opened in limited release to $56,463 from four locations.

The overall industry grosses from the weekend is estimated to be around $71 million. There hasn’t been a worse-performing Super Bowl box office weekend since 2000.

“We’ve had certain movies hit it big on Super Bowl weekend,” said Dergarabedian. “But it’s all about momentum and we don’t have it right now.”

Some high earning Super Bowl weekend anomalies have included “Taken” and the “Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert.”

It’s an undeniable cooling off period from the record 2018 year at the box office, but Dergarabedian said that, “The Calvary is on the way.”

Next weekend, the sequel to “The LEGO Movie” opens nationwide.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1.”Glass,” $9.5 million.

2.”The Upside,” $8.9 million.

3.”Miss Bala,” $6.7 million.

4.”Aquaman,” $4.8 million.

5.”Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” $4.4 million.

6.”Green Book,” $4.3 million.

7.”The Kid Who Would Be King,” $4.2 million.

8.”A Dog’s Way Home,” $3.5 million.

9.”Escape Room,” $2.9 million.

10.”They Shall Not Grow Old,” $2.4 million.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me