Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

From 'Gone With the Wind' to 'Godfather,' classic movies hit the big screen in 2019

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, 11:30 a.m.
Rex Harrison, Audrey Hepburn, Jack Warner and George Cukor celebrate the night's victory for the movie musical 'My Fair Lady,' which won eight Oscars at the 37th annual Academy Awards in 1965.
File
Rex Harrison, Audrey Hepburn, Jack Warner and George Cukor celebrate the night's victory for the movie musical 'My Fair Lady,' which won eight Oscars at the 37th annual Academy Awards in 1965.

Updated 17 hours ago

If you caught "The Wizard of Oz" in a theater in January and are hankering for more classics on the big screen, Fathom Events is partnering with Warner Bros. and Turner Classic Movies to satisfy your desire.

For the 80th anniversary of "Gone With the Wind," Warner and Fathom will present the epic love story of Scarlett O'Hara (Vivien Leigh) and Rhett Butler (Clark Gable), set agains the backdrop of the Civil War, on Feb. 28 and March 3.

Area movie buffs will find it at Cinemark Monroeville Mall, North Hills, Pittsburgh Mills and Robinson Township and Southside Works Cinema.

In 2019, the fourth annual "TCM Big Screen Classics" will present 14 film favorites spanning seven decades, beginning in the Golden Age of Hollywood and continuing through the 1990s.

Next up is "My Fair Lady," winner of eight Academy Awards including Best Picture. The 1965 film starred Rex Harrison as pompous professor Henry Higgins who decides to remake Cockney working-class girl Eliza Doolittle (Audrey Hepburn) in the image of a high-society matron.

The film will play Feb. 17 and 20 in theaters around the country, including the Pittsburgh area.

Filling out the spring schedule are:

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) — March 24 and 27

Scout and Jem Finch learn real-life lessons in the Deep South of the 1930s when their father, lawyer Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck), defends a black man (Brock Peters) against false rape charges brought against him by a white woman.

Ben-Hur (1959) April 14 and 17

Charleton Heston stars as an aristocrat in Judea, who runs afoul of a Roman tribune and suffers trials and tribulations as a result, finally finding redemption after a series of encounters with Jesus Christ.

True Grit (1969) — May 5 and 8

John Wayne is the irascible Marshal Rooster Cogburn, who reluctantly helps Eula Goodnight (Kim Darby) track down the killers of her father.

Steel Magnolias (1989) — May 19, 21 and 22

A young beautician (Sally Field) arrives in a small Louisiana town to be welcomed into the sisterhood of a group of women.

Also on tap for 2019:

Field of Dreams (1989) — June 16 and 18

Glory (1989) — July 21 and 24

Hello, Dolly! (1969) — Aug. 11 and 14

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) — Sept. 1 and 4

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) — Sept. 22, 24 and 25

Alien (1979) — Oct. 13, 15 and 16

The Godfather: Part II (1974) — Nov. 10, 12 and 13

When Harry Met Sally (1989) — Dec. 1 and 3

Fathom Events will present other classics on the big screen, including "The Karate Kid," playing March 31 and April 2. Not only is the movie celebrating its 35th anniversary, it's also the basis for the new web comedy-drama series, "Cobra Kai."

For a complete list of movies, dates and locations, visit fathomevents.com .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me