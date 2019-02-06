From 'Gone With the Wind' to 'Godfather,' classic movies hit the big screen in 2019

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you caught "The Wizard of Oz" in a theater in January and are hankering for more classics on the big screen, Fathom Events is partnering with Warner Bros. and Turner Classic Movies to satisfy your desire.

For the 80th anniversary of "Gone With the Wind," Warner and Fathom will present the epic love story of Scarlett O'Hara (Vivien Leigh) and Rhett Butler (Clark Gable), set agains the backdrop of the Civil War, on Feb. 28 and March 3.

Area movie buffs will find it at Cinemark Monroeville Mall, North Hills, Pittsburgh Mills and Robinson Township and Southside Works Cinema.

In 2019, the fourth annual "TCM Big Screen Classics" will present 14 film favorites spanning seven decades, beginning in the Golden Age of Hollywood and continuing through the 1990s.

Next up is "My Fair Lady," winner of eight Academy Awards including Best Picture. The 1965 film starred Rex Harrison as pompous professor Henry Higgins who decides to remake Cockney working-class girl Eliza Doolittle (Audrey Hepburn) in the image of a high-society matron.

The film will play Feb. 17 and 20 in theaters around the country, including the Pittsburgh area.

Filling out the spring schedule are:

• To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) — March 24 and 27

Scout and Jem Finch learn real-life lessons in the Deep South of the 1930s when their father, lawyer Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck), defends a black man (Brock Peters) against false rape charges brought against him by a white woman.

• Ben-Hur (1959) April 14 and 17

Charleton Heston stars as an aristocrat in Judea, who runs afoul of a Roman tribune and suffers trials and tribulations as a result, finally finding redemption after a series of encounters with Jesus Christ.

• True Grit (1969) — May 5 and 8

John Wayne is the irascible Marshal Rooster Cogburn, who reluctantly helps Eula Goodnight (Kim Darby) track down the killers of her father.

• Steel Magnolias (1989) — May 19, 21 and 22

A young beautician (Sally Field) arrives in a small Louisiana town to be welcomed into the sisterhood of a group of women.

Also on tap for 2019:

• Field of Dreams (1989) — June 16 and 18

• Glory (1989) — July 21 and 24

• Hello, Dolly! (1969) — Aug. 11 and 14

• Lawrence of Arabia (1962) — Sept. 1 and 4

• The Shawshank Redemption (1994) — Sept. 22, 24 and 25

• Alien (1979) — Oct. 13, 15 and 16

• The Godfather: Part II (1974) — Nov. 10, 12 and 13

• When Harry Met Sally (1989) — Dec. 1 and 3

Fathom Events will present other classics on the big screen, including "The Karate Kid," playing March 31 and April 2. Not only is the movie celebrating its 35th anniversary, it's also the basis for the new web comedy-drama series, "Cobra Kai."

'The Karate Kid' returning to theaters for its 35th anniversary https://t.co/qc5bbDPJWT pic.twitter.com/rvk5gHPHuf — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) February 4, 2019

The Return Of The Original Karate Kid Finally, after three decades we see the return of the original 1984 Karate Kid motion picture in a half hour drama comedy on Youtube Red. The web series is called Cobra Kai and it will follow the lives https://t.co/uowFI2vkHQ #motionpictures — Halloween Island (@HalloweenIsland) February 5, 2019

For a complete list of movies, dates and locations, visit fathomevents.com .

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.