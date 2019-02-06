Hallmark Channel counts down to Christmas every Friday, all year long

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Know anyone whose Christmas tree goes up before Thanksgiving and stays up until Valentine's Day?

Have a friend who goes Christmas shopping year-round?

Maybe know someone who schedules vacation time to binge watch holiday romance movies?

Good news, just in case you maybe know someone who fits that bill.

The Hallmark Channel is making every Friday night a holiday.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of "Countdown to Christmas," holiday movies will now air on Hallmark Channel every Friday night.

The announcement of the increase in comedy, drama, but mostly romance where all ends happily ever after appears on the network's Facebook page.

Actress Candace Cameron Bure, who starred as a child on "Full House" and again as an adult in its reboot, "Fuller House," regularly appears in Hallmark Channel movies.

Watch as she excitedly announces Hallmark's plans to keep us misty-eyed and in our happy place year-round.

Hallmark movie fans are fiercely loyal. Remember all of those football games your partner sits through with you? Time to trade in that sports jersey.

If we can't wear matching Christmas pjs and watch hallmark movies, I don't want cha — alley_epp (@AlleyEpp) January 31, 2019

So now we can enjoy the magic of Christmas, and the rest of the holiday seasons, beyond the typical Black Friday until New Year's Day.

It is February 1 and there is a Hallmark Christmas movie on TV.What a world we live in. — Danielle Whaley (@Dani_Marie_15) February 2, 2019

Some folks are ahead of the game.

My mom has pretty much every Hallmark Christmas movie recorded so she can watch them all year. Just looked at their TV guide for today and she has every single movie set to be recorded I'm sure my dad is thrilled. — Hillary (@hillaryborden) December 31, 2018

While some will be happy to keep the chocolate hot and the corn poppin' all year long.