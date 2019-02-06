Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Movies/TV

Hallmark Channel counts down to Christmas every Friday, all year long

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, 2:18 p.m.
Candace Cameron Bure is a frequent star of Hallmark Channel movies.
Facebook | Hallmark Channel
Candace Cameron Bure is a frequent star of Hallmark Channel movies.

Updated 14 hours ago

Know anyone whose Christmas tree goes up before Thanksgiving and stays up until Valentine's Day?

Have a friend who goes Christmas shopping year-round?

Maybe know someone who schedules vacation time to binge watch holiday romance movies?

Good news, just in case you maybe know someone who fits that bill.

The Hallmark Channel is making every Friday night a holiday.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of "Countdown to Christmas," holiday movies will now air on Hallmark Channel every Friday night.

The announcement of the increase in comedy, drama, but mostly romance where all ends happily ever after appears on the network's Facebook page.

Actress Candace Cameron Bure, who starred as a child on "Full House" and again as an adult in its reboot, "Fuller House," regularly appears in Hallmark Channel movies.

Watch as she excitedly announces Hallmark's plans to keep us misty-eyed and in our happy place year-round.

Hallmark movie fans are fiercely loyal. Remember all of those football games your partner sits through with you? Time to trade in that sports jersey.

So now we can enjoy the magic of Christmas, and the rest of the holiday seasons, beyond the typical Black Friday until New Year's Day.

Some folks are ahead of the game.

While some will be happy to keep the chocolate hot and the corn poppin' all year long.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me