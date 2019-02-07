Richard Roundtree, Samuel L. Jackson reprise iconic roles in new 'Shaft' film

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Who is the man who would risk his neck for brother man?

In June, there will be three answers to that iconic question, originally posed in the 1970s by soul singer Isaac Hayes.

Both Richard Roundtree and Samuel L. Jackson — the original Detective John Shaft as well as the star of the 2000 remake — will reprise their roles in a brand-new update of the blaxploitation classic.

In this latest incarnation, John Shaft Jr., played by Jessie T. Usher, is a cyber-security expert who enlists his father’s help to find out the truth behind his best friend’s death.

But the plot is clearly going to take a backseat to the unbridled attitude present with three generations of Shaft onscreen, best summed up when Shaft Jr. tells someone, about his father, “Don’t mind him. He thinks he’s James Bond.”

Samuel L. Jackson — as only he can — shoots back, “If that dude was real, he’d think he was me.”

“Shaft” will premiere on June 14. Click here to view the trailer, which is slightly NSFW.

