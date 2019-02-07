Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

'Pet Sematary' remake updates Stephen King's classic horror novel

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, 5:03 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

“Sometimes dead is better.”

That’s the tagline for the remake of Stephen King’s seminal 1983 horror novel “Pet Sematary.”

After Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke) and his family relocate from Boston to rural Maine, the doctor discovers a strange burial ground hidden deep in the woods.

When tragedy strikes the Creed family, the doctor turns to a strange neighbor (John Lithgow), setting off a series of increasingly evil and terrifying events.

In a major change from the novel and original film, the member of the Creed family who is resurrected via the “pet sematary” is the daughter rather than the son.

But, as Lithgow’s character Jud Crandall says, “When they come back, they’re not the same … And she’s not the only one that will come back.”

The remake is directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer.

“Pet Sematary” will premiere April 5, 2019.

For more, see Paramount.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

'Pet Sematary,' a remake based on the Stephen King horror novel, will be released to theaters on April 5, 2019.
Kerry Hayes/Paramount Pictures
Kerry Hayes/Paramount Pictures
'Pet Sematary,' a remake based on the Stephen King horror novel, will be released to theaters on April 5, 2019.
'Pet Sematary,' a remake based on the Stephen King horror novel, will be released to theaters on April 5, 2019.
Kerry Hayes/Paramount Pictures
'Pet Sematary,' a remake based on the Stephen King horror novel, will be released to theaters on April 5, 2019.
