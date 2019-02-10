Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Movies/TV

TV show 'Extra' suspends host A.J. Calloway to investigate misconduct

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, 10:45 a.m.
Updated 6 hours ago

PASADENA, Calif. — A.J. Calloway, a host on the syndicated entertainment news show “Extra,” was suspended Saturday as his parent company investigates sexual misconduct allegations.

The company said it had investigated prior accusations against Calloway and found no suggestion of workplace misconduct. But he was suspended after Warner Brothers became aware of additional allegations that will be published in an upcoming article in The Hollywood Reporter.

Calloway’s lawyer, Lisa E. Davis, said her client vehemently denies ever assaulting anyone and looks forward to clearing his name.

Calloway has been with “Extra” since 2005.

He was arrested following a 2006 incident where a woman, Sil Lai Abrams, accused Calloway of assault. The charges were dismissed.

Another publication, the Daily Beast, reported last month about two misconduct allegations made by women who wanted to remain anonymous.

Neither of the January allegations concerned misconduct that took place on the job. Warner Bros. said in a statement Saturday that “to date, we have found nothing to suggest that Mr. Calloway has ever engaged in workplace misconduct.”

But with additional allegations made, “we are expanding our ongoing inquiries,” the company said. “We take such allegations very seriously and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure a safe and inclusive workplace for all of our employees.”

Davis said that Calloway maintains that the allegations are unsubstantiated and false. “He vehemently denies that he ever assaulted anyone and looks forward to clearing his name,” she said.

