Art & Museums

Australian Aboriginal art the focus of program at Ligonier museum

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, June 25, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
'Fire Dreaming,' a 1989 acrylic painting on canvas by Malcolm Maloney Jagamarra, is part of the Australian Aboriginal art collection of Anne MacDougall of Ligonier Township showing through Aug. 5 in the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.
Collection of Anne M. MacDougall
Anne MacDougall will discuss her collection of Australian Aboriginal artwork during a July 19 Lunch a l'Art program in the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

The program, beginning at noon, will include a meal, gallery tour and presentation by MacDougall in the museum at 1 Boucher Lane, Ligonier Township.

About 40 paintings and artifacts from the collection are showing through Aug. 5 at SAMA-Ligonier Valley in an exhibition titled “Ritual Abstractions: Australian Aboriginal Paintings from the Collection of Anne M. MacDougall.”

The abstract works “depict sacred stories, the earth, and cultural traditions that remain relevant today. Imbued with complex layers of meaning, the paintings offer a glimpse into ancient traditions that shape the past, present and future,” according to a release.

MacDougall, a resident of Ligonier Township, has illustrated marine biology books and designed educational exhibits for museums and galleries.

She worked in advertising as a graphic designer, both in the U.S. and Australia. She acquired her collections of indigenous art during 17 years of traveling the world by sailboat with her family.

Fee for the July 19 program is $15; reservations are required by July 13 at 724-238-6015.

Details: sama-art.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

