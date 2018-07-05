Get more Van Gogh, Monet and Degas at The Frick Pittsburgh

In response to the popularity of its "Van Gogh, Monet, Degas: The Mellon Collection of French Art from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts," The Frick Pittsburgh will keep the exhibition on view through July 15.

It also is extending normal hours of operation at the Point Breeze site for the show's final week, remaining open until 9 p.m. July 10-15.

"'Van Gogh, Monet, Degas' is on track to set an all-time exhibition attendance record at the Frick, and audience response has been remarkable. We are thrilled to be able to provide the public an extra week to discover or rediscover works by some of the most famous and beloved artists of all time - including Impressionist paintings by Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet and Edgar Degas' iconic 'Little Dancer' sculpture," Frick executive director Robin Nicholson says in a release.

Premiering at The Frick Art Museum in March, the exhibit features more than 70 masterpieces collected by Pittsburgh-born collector and philanthropist Paul Mellon. It is the first of a pair of traveling exhibitions drawn from the Mellon collection at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Va., to be presented at The Frick Pittsburgh. "A Sporting Vision: The Mellon Collection of British Sporting Art from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts" will be on view at The Frick Art Museum from June 19 to Sept. 8, 2019, the release adds.

Details: thefrickpittsburgh.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.