Art & Museums

Swissvale photographer documents 'Pennsylvania Beautiful!' at Monroeville's Gallery Space

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 3:42 p.m.
Butera's photo of the 'natural water slide' at Ohiopyle.
Stacy Butera
Stacy Butera, 31, of Squirrel Hill was awarded first prize for photography in the “Art of the State: Pennsylvania 2014” juried exhibition sponsored by the State Museum of Pennsylvania for her photo of Kinzua Bay in Allegheny National Forest.
A photo taken along Wolf Rocks Trail in Windber, Westmoreland County.
Stacy Butera
Above, a photo of Breakneck Falls at McConnells Mill State Park.
Stacy Butera photo
Losing her pet cat got Stacy Butera into photography.

The Swissvale resident's pet cat had to be put down when she was 26 years old, and Butera realized shortly afterward that she only had two pictures of her former feline companion.

“When I got a new cat, I said, ‘I'm going to document his life.' That may sound like the craziest thing ever, but that's how I got started,” she said.

These days, Butera, focuses more on landscape photography, which will be on display throughout July at Gallery Space in the Monroeville Public Library.

“As a kid, I fondly remember taking photos, but my pursuit of the art was pushed aside when I entered the workforce,” Butera said. “After some adjustment, though, I combined my creative mind and my background in IT to refuel my passion and drive in photography.”

Butera was awarded first prize for photography in the “Art of the State: Pennsylvania 2014” juried exhibition, sponsored by the State Museum of Pennsylvania, for her photo of Kinzua Bay in Allegheny National Forest.

The photos that comprise the Monroeville gallery are part of a group Butera calls “Pennsylvania Beautiful!”

“I hope these photographs take you on a journey, both through time and place, as you wander with me to see the natural sights of our great state,” she said in a news release.

An opening-night reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m., July 7, at Gallery Space, located in the Monroeville Public Library , 4000 Gateway Campus Boulevard in Monroeville.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

