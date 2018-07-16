Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Art & Museums

Greensburg Art Center juried show focuses on 'Complementary' entities

Shirley McMarlin | Monday, July 16, 2018, 3:25 p.m.
“Complementary,” a juried biennial with works by local artists, will open July 21 in the Greensburg Art Center. Shown are works from a recent show in the center entitled “Contemporaries.”
Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

“Complementary,” a juried biennial exhibition with works by local artists, will open July 21 in the Greensburg Art Center.

A reception is planned for 6-8 p.m. that day in the center at 230 Todd School Road, Hempfield. Admission is free.

Works featured in the show are intended to focus on two different entities that complete each other when put on canvas or in three-dimensional form, according to a release.

The exhibition will run through Aug. 24.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, with extended hours until 7 p.m. Wednesdays, and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Details: 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

