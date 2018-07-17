West Overton seeking stories, memorabilia for World War II exhibit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

World War II is an era in the not too distant past for this young country.

It’s one many people curious about history and their own communities’ role during the conflict may enjoy learning more about.

West Overton Village will host the Senator John Heinz History Center’s traveling exhibit, “We Can Do It” at its East Huntingdon site Feb. 2 to March 26, 2019.

In preparation, museum director of education Aaron Hollis will discuss the research he has done to date during a public event, “Our Homefront During WWII,” at 6:30 p.m. July 26 at the Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 120 S. Church St.

Hollis is seeking memories from the 1940s, and hopes to recruit participants for home-front oral history interviews, according to a news release.

He also is looking for input on what the local community wants to learn more about regarding this period in history.

Exhibit visitors will learn about the development of the Jeep, an American invention produced by the American Bantam Car Co. in Butler, and hear the stories behind Rosie the Riveter and the local Tuskegee Airmen whose contributions helped to turn the tide of the war, according to the history center’s website.

Facilities hosting the exhibit are encouraged to display their own WWII-related collection items, and highlight Western Pennsylvania’s contributions to the effort, the site adds.

West Overton will create its own exhibit to complement the traveling exhibit, and is asking for help in telling the local story.

“Over the next few months, we’ll be calling on our community for ideas, memories, objects, and volunteers,” the release states.

The July 26 program is free, with pre-registration requested by calling 724-547-3850 or emailing mountpleasant@WLNonline.org.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.