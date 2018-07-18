Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Art & Museums

Mattress Factory plans fall artists in residence exhibit

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
Work from artist Laleh Mehrani will be among the 'Artists in Residence' exhibit at the Mattress Factory, opening on Sept. 21.
Courtesy of Laleh Mehran
Work from artist Laleh Mehrani will be among the ‘Artists in Residence’ exhibit at the Mattress Factory, opening on Sept. 21.
Pittsburgh native and sculptor William Earl Kofmehl III is among the participants in a fall 'Artists in Residence' exhibit at the Mattress Factory.
Courtesy of William Earl Kofmehl III
Pittsburgh native and sculptor William Earl Kofmehl III is among the participants in a fall ‘Artists in Residence’ exhibit at the Mattress Factory.
O Beijo (The Kiss), from OSGEMEOS, part of a new Mattress Factory exhibit.
Courtesy of OSGEMEOS
O Beijo (The Kiss), from OSGEMEOS, part of a new Mattress Factory exhibit.

The Mattress Factory plans an “Artists in Residence” exhibition this fall and running through 2019, featuring the work of five artists.

Each will create a new, site-specific, room-sized installation, according to a news release.

An opening reception, free to the public, will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 21.

Exhibitors in the main building, 500 Sampsonia Way, will be Gustavo and Otavio Pandolfo, better known as OSGEMEOS, from São Paulo, Brazil; and Laleh Mehran from Denver, Co.

In addition, the museum’s annex gallery, 1414 Monterey St., will house work from William Earl Kofmehl III of Pittsburgh; Karina Smigla-Bobinski from Munich, Germany; and Christina A. West from Atlanta, Ga.

Addressing social roles, labor division

A Pittsburgh native, Kofmehl is a sculptor who has exhibited work around the U.S. and internationally. He has served as adjunct professor with Carnegie Mellon University, his alma mater; the Pont-Aven School of Contemporary Art in France, the University of Pittsburgh, Geneva College, and Robert Morris University.

A multidisciplinary artist, Kofmehl works with reclaimed cast bronze and aluminum alloys harvested from Pittsburgh’s industrial history. His art comments on social roles and divisions of labor while considering the intersections between factual information, historical events and fictitious stories, the release states.

‘The Twins’

Gustavo and Otavio Pandolfo, Brazilian artists known as OSGEMEOS (Portuguese for “the twins”) incorporate family portraits, dream imagery, graffiti, improvisation and images from Brazil’s folklore and its gritty urban environment into their work, according to the release.

Their work appears in galleries, on building exteriors, grain elevators and airplanes in more than 60 countries, offering optimism in the midst of economic disparity, the release adds.

Dissent and exile

Iranian-American artist Laleh Mehran’s work explores issues around dissent and exile, the release notes, often including sophisticated electronic elements.

A University of Denver professor in emergent digital practices, her work has been shown individually and collaboratively around the U.S. and internationally, the release adds.

Bridging mediums

An intermedia artist, Smigla-Bobinski’s work bridges kinetic art, drawing, video, installation, painting, performance and sculpture, the release says.

She is a recent visiting research fellow at Bielefeld University’s Institute for Advanced Study.

Her work has been shown in 45 countries, and her Mattress Factory installation will include ADA, which she describes as an “analog interactive installation,” a “kinetic sculpture,” and a “post-digital drawing machine.”

Interpreting relationships

A sculptor, West is an associate professor of art at Georgia State University who exhibits around the U.S.

Her installations consist of multiple sculptural figures placed together in a gallery space.

Their color, the altered coloration of the space, and, sometimes, the direction of the figures’ gazes suggest they share relationships, according to the release.

Details: mattress.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

