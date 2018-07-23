Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Art & Museums

Artists invited to enter Pitt-Greensburg homecoming art show

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, July 23, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
Entries are being sought for an art show in conjunction with October homecoming activities at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
Submissions are being sought for the second annual art show planned as part of homecoming week at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.

The “Art Show @ Pitt-Greensburg” will showcase works by artists who live and work in the region, as well as those of the campus community.

The exhibit will run from Pitt-Greensburg’s Founders Day on Oct. 10 through the end of Blue & Gold Week on Oct. 21. Artwork will be available for viewing during normal hours of operation at the Millstein Library on campus.

Winning entries, to be decided by viewer vote, will be announced during a reception planned for 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 19.

“We’re excited to be able to give our campus artists and community artists this opportunity to show off their talents,” said alumni engagement officer Julia Sefcheck in a release. “We’ve already had artists register to submit their work and look forward to a variety of artwork and photographs being submitted.”

Submissions should be original, two-dimensional paintings, drawings, photography, mixed media pieces, digital art or graphic art. Three-dimensional pieces will not be accepted. Pieces should not exceed 3-by-6-feet and should be matted and/or framed and equipped for hanging.

Entries can be registered online. There is no limit to the number of pieces an artist may submit. There is a $5-per-piece entry fee and a $1 processing fee due at the time of registration.

The show is supported in part by Fotorecord.

Complete details are available at 724-836-7496 or greensburg.pitt.edu/art-show.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

