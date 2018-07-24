Fort Ligonier 'History Happy Hour' promises food, drink, music and more

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

History Happy Hour is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 27 at Fort Ligonier.

The casual summer event in the Lower Fort area will feature light bites by Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse, craft beer by Rivertowne Brewing Co. and Americana music by Joe Golden and Pat Petrarca.

Re-enactor Wade Stoner of Laughlintown, who portrays Capt. Quintin Kennedy circa 1775, will display his 18 th -century officer’s tent.

“Wade’s tent is extraordinary,” said Julie Donovan, director of marketing and public relations, in a release. “The tent is exhibited at Fort Ligonier only once or twice a year, so it is a very special occasion when fort guests can experience it.”

“He spends 10-12 hours setting up the tent and painstakingly displaying his magnificent collection,” she said.

In case of inclement weather, the event will move into the fort’s history education center.

Admission is $18. Reservations are requested, although walk-ins are welcome.

Details: 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.